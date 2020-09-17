I met Allen and Rose at church when we would take Dale’s mom to St. John’s. Allen and Rose were always there you could not help but like both of them. He was an awesome man and always had a funny remark when I asked him how he was doing. Dale and I are friends of Jason and his wife. Allen had a heart of gold and so does his son Jason. You will be missed by everyone in Mascoutah. Say hello in heaven to my parents I know there is no pain or suffering there. We love you and your family!

Dale and Patty Vogel



Patty Vogel

Friend