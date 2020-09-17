1/1
Allen Stein
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Allen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Allen Stein Allen E. Stein, 85, of Mascoutah, IL, born Feb. 12, 1935 in Mascoutah, IL died Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at his home. Allen was a retired grain farmer. He was a member of St. John United Church of Christ in Mascoutah, St. John Fireside Club, Mascoutah Evening Lion's Club, St. Clair County Farm Bureau, served seven years on the Mascoutah Community Unit District 19 School Board and a four year veteran of the U. S. Air Force. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Ida, nee Krausz, Stein, a grandson, Andrew Stein, sister, Marilyn (Wesley) Fischer and brother-in-law, William Lindauer. Surviving are his wife, Rosa L., nee Beam, Stein who he married in Mascoutah, IL on Sept. 22, 1957; his children, Michael (Michelle) Stein of Mascoutah, IL, Jason (Angie) Stein of Mascoutah, IL, Renee and partner, Patrick Gallagher of Somis, CA; seven grandchildren, Alissa (Dan) Crowe, Lindsey (Ben) Essenpreis, Eric Stein and Olivia Bateman, Alex (Kara) Stein, Lacey Frerking and Juan, Leah Bussen, Sophia Stein; five great grandchildren, Lydia, Garret and Colton Crowe, Lucas and Alivia Essenpreis; two brothers, Donald (Connie) Stein of O'Fallon, IL, Darryl (Jo) Stein of Mascoutah, IL; two sisters, Marlene Lindauer of Smithton, IL, Carol Jean (Kenneth) Stumpf of Freeburg, IL; and many nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to St. John United Church of Christ, 55 W. Church, Mascoutah, IL 62258 or Unity Hospice, 1604 Eastport Plaza, Suite 102, Collinsville, IL 62234 or Visiting Angels of Metro East, 347 Covington Dr. Suite. A, Waterloo, IL 62298. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com. Funeral: A private funeral service will be held on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at St. John United Church of Christ with Darryl Stein officiating. A public graveside service with military honors will be held in Mascoutah City Cemetery at 12 pm Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Funeral service
St. John United Church of Christ
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Mascoutah City Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
34 W Main Street
Mascoutah, IL 62258
(618) 566-2345
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
September 16, 2020
I met Allen and Rose at church when we would take Dale’s mom to St. John’s. Allen and Rose were always there you could not help but like both of them. He was an awesome man and always had a funny remark when I asked him how he was doing. Dale and I are friends of Jason and his wife. Allen had a heart of gold and so does his son Jason. You will be missed by everyone in Mascoutah. Say hello in heaven to my parents I know there is no pain or suffering there. We love you and your family!
Dale and Patty Vogel
Patty Vogel
Friend
September 16, 2020
Our Condolences to Rose and the Stein family. It was our honor to know Mr. Stein and his loving family.
Unity Hospice
Kyla Chambers
Acquaintance
September 16, 2020
Mom (Esther) wants me to extend her sympathy to Rose and family. She remembers the good times you all had playing cards and wishes you well.
Sincere sympathy from me as well.
Suzanne Morio
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved