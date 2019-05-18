Home

Herbert A Kassly Funeral Home Ltd
515 Vandalia St
Collinsville, IL 62234
(618) 344-5500
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Herbert A Kassly Funeral Home Ltd
515 Vandalia St
Collinsville, IL 62234
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, May 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Herbert A Kassly Funeral Home Ltd
515 Vandalia St
Collinsville, IL 62234
View Map
Allison Budwell Obituary
Allison Budwell Allison Nicole Budwell, 25, of Staunton, IL, born June 28, 1993 in Belleville, IL, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Community Memorial Hospital, Staunton, IL. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Lawrence and Mary Ann Budwell; nieces, Hannah Agney and Taylor Agney and a cousin, Bethany Budwell. Surviving her father, Dave (Rosa) Budwell of Edwardsville, IL and mother Linda Hammond of Kampsville,IL; sisters, Marcia (Billy) Agney of Kampsville, IL, Jennifer (Brian) Maloney of Coconut Creek, FL, Autumn Parris of Poplar Bluff, MO and Aubrey Parris of Evansville, IN; maternal grandparents, David and Ruth Hammond of Benld, IL; numerous, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Memorials may be made to Pet Rescues. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.hakassly.com. Visitation: Will be from 10 to 1 p.m., Monday, May 20, 2019 at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL. Service: A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, May 20, 2019 at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL. Interment will be in Glen Carbon Cemetery, Glen Carbon, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 18, 2019
