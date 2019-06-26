Allister Ross Allister C. "Ace" Ross, Jr., age 87 of Collinsville, IL, born December 5, 1931 in Granite City, IL, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at his residence. Al retired from US Steel (Granite City Steel) after 40 years, as a brick mason, a member of Local #8 - Bricklayers and Allied Craft Workers Union. He has been an active member for over 60 years at Meadow Heights Baptist in Collinsville. He was an Army veteran, served Meals on Wheels with his wife, Charlene, enjoyed traveling, watching Cardinal baseball, and was on the senior bowling league at Camelot Bowl. He was preceded in death by his parents, Allister C. Sr. and Margaret (nee Madsen) Ross. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Charlene K. (nee McGhee) Ross, whom he married October 18, 1958; a son, Jeffrey (JoAnne) Ross of Glen Carbon, IL; a daughter, Kelly (Greg) Chapman of Troy, IL; four grandchildren: Britny (Jason) Linker (nee Ross), Jared Ross, Nathan Chapman, and Kristen Chapman; numerous cousins. Memorials may be made to Meadow Heights Baptist Church and will be received at the funeral home. Visitation: Will be 4pm to 7pm on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, IL. Service: Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Meadow Heights Baptist Church with Pastor Robert Strong officiating. Burial with military honors will be in Lakeview Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Fairview Heights, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 26, 2019