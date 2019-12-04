Home

POWERED BY

Services
Braun Colonial Funeral Home - Cahokia
3701 Falling Springs Road
Cahokia, IL 62206
(618) 332-6793
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Braun Colonial Funeral Home - Cahokia
3701 Falling Springs Road
Cahokia, IL 62206
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Alma Braun
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alma Braun

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alma Braun Obituary
Alma Braun Alma "Joan" Braun nee Alyward, 83, of Fairview Heights, IL., born April 8, 1936 in East St. Louis, IL., passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Four Fountains Nursing Home in Belleville, IL. Joan was formerly employed by the 1st. National Bank in St. Louis, MO. Joan and her husband John were avid RV Campers and visited many of the National Parks and 38 states. She loved fishing and playing the slot machines. She was also a dog lover; her favorite was a Weimaraner, named Misty. She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Angel Marie Braun; her parents, James and Ruth, nee Rutledge, Alyward. Surviving are her loving husband of sixty years, John R. Braun; her sons, Timothy (Elizabeth) Braun of Winston Salem, N.C., Thomas (Angie Schroen) Braun of Swansea, IL.; sister-in-law, Fern Bull of Swansea, IL.; two grandchildren, Konrad James and Olivia Ruth Braun; she was a dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at braunfh.com. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to . Visitation: Friends may visit from 4-8pm on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Braun Colonial Funeral Home, Cahokia, IL. Funeral: Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at the funeral home with Pastor Roger Reid officiating. Burial in Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, Illinois.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Braun Colonial Funeral Home - Cahokia
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -