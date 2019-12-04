|
Alma Braun Alma "Joan" Braun nee Alyward, 83, of Fairview Heights, IL., born April 8, 1936 in East St. Louis, IL., passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Four Fountains Nursing Home in Belleville, IL. Joan was formerly employed by the 1st. National Bank in St. Louis, MO. Joan and her husband John were avid RV Campers and visited many of the National Parks and 38 states. She loved fishing and playing the slot machines. She was also a dog lover; her favorite was a Weimaraner, named Misty. She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Angel Marie Braun; her parents, James and Ruth, nee Rutledge, Alyward. Surviving are her loving husband of sixty years, John R. Braun; her sons, Timothy (Elizabeth) Braun of Winston Salem, N.C., Thomas (Angie Schroen) Braun of Swansea, IL.; sister-in-law, Fern Bull of Swansea, IL.; two grandchildren, Konrad James and Olivia Ruth Braun; she was a dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at braunfh.com. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to . Visitation: Friends may visit from 4-8pm on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Braun Colonial Funeral Home, Cahokia, IL. Funeral: Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at the funeral home with Pastor Roger Reid officiating. Burial in Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, Illinois.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 4, 2019