|
|
|
BUENTE- Alma F. Buente, age 83, of Granite City, IL, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, February, 7, 2020 at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City, IL. In celebration of her life, funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery on Nameoki Road, Granite City, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 6, 2020