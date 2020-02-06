Home

POWERED BY

Services
Irwin Chapel
3960 Maryville Rd
Granite City, IL 62040
(618) 931-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Alma Buente
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alma Buente

Send Flowers
Alma Buente Obituary
BUENTE- Alma F. Buente, age 83, of Granite City, IL, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, February, 7, 2020 at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City, IL. In celebration of her life, funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery on Nameoki Road, Granite City, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -