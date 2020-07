Or Copy this URL to Share

HAMILTON - Alma Evelyn (Reedy) Hamilton, was born January 23, 1922 in St. Clair County, IL. Visitation will be Monday, July 13, 2020 from 10:00 am until time of service at 11:00 am at Elias, Kallal & Schaff Funeral Home in Bethalto, IL.



