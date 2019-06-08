Home

Alma Lehr Alma J., nee Eckert, Lehr, 96, of Darmstadt, IL; born on December 13, 1922 in Lenzburg, IL; passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at her home. Mrs. Lehr was a homemaker and worked on the family farm. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She was preceded in death by her parents Louis and Annie, nee Fleishman, Eckert. Her husband Cornelius Lehr whom she married in 1945 in Darmstadt, IL. She is survived by her sons Dean Lehr of Lenzburg, IL and Dale Lehr of Arizona. Two granddaughters Angie Bilderback of Mesa, Arizona and Missy Marler of Lenzburg, IL. She is also survived by twelve great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery Fund. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.heilschuesler.com Visitation: Friends may call at Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in New Athens, IL on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and at Trinity Lutheran Church in Darmstadt, IL on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 .a.m. Funeral: Services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Darmstadt, IL on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Mark Nebel officiating and Vicar Kyle Buettner assisting. Interment: Burial will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery in Darmstadt, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 8, 2019
