Aloysius Hilmes Aloysius B. "Al" Hilmes, age 67, of Highland, died at 6:29 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Highland. He was born August 4, 1952 in Breese, the son of the late Arnold B. and Christine L. (Schleper) Hilmes, Sr. Mr. Hilmes is survived by three brothers: Ray (Joyce) Hilmes of Collinsville, Ralph Hilmes of Highland and Arnold "Jay" Hilmes of Trenton. Besides his parents, Al was preceded in death by two sisters: Mary Ann Brown and Irene Hilmes. Service: According to his wishes, his remains will be cremated and no services will be held. Internet visitors may register online at www.KalmerMemorialServices.com. Kalmer Memorial Services
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 24, 2020.