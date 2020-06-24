Aloysius Hilmes
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Aloysius's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Aloysius Hilmes Aloysius B. "Al" Hilmes, age 67, of Highland, died at 6:29 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Highland. He was born August 4, 1952 in Breese, the son of the late Arnold B. and Christine L. (Schleper) Hilmes, Sr. Mr. Hilmes is survived by three brothers: Ray (Joyce) Hilmes of Collinsville, Ralph Hilmes of Highland and Arnold "Jay" Hilmes of Trenton. Besides his parents, Al was preceded in death by two sisters: Mary Ann Brown and Irene Hilmes. Service: According to his wishes, his remains will be cremated and no services will be held. Internet visitors may register online at www.KalmerMemorialServices.com. Kalmer Memorial Services

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kalmer Memorial Services
8638 US Hwy 50
Lebanon, IL 62254
(618) 622-4900
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved