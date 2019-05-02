Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 235-2100
Resources
More Obituaries for Althea Breitwieser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Althea Breitwieser

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Althea Breitwieser Obituary
Althea Breitwieser Althea J. Breitwieser, nee Dillow, 86, of Belleville, Illinois, born Thursday, June 16, 1932, in Griggsville, IL, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 in Belleville, Illinois. Althea was a dedicated community volunteer and active member of St. Matthew United Methodist Church, New Life Club, Christian Salt and Light Company Class, Past President of Methodist Women and served on numerous Boards at Church. She was a life member and held many offices for Memorial Hospital Auxillary, Belleville Chapter of the NSDAR, Wednesday Club, Life Member of the Friends of Arrow Rock, Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre Producers Society and Past President of Wolf Branch School P.T.A. She was preceded in death by her Husband, Charles F. Breitwiese; 2-Sons, Todd D. Breitwieser, Eric J. Breitwieser; Parents, L.E. and Virginia, nee Conner, Dillow; Sister-in-Law, LaVerne Haley. Surviving are her 4- Children, Althea L. (Ronald) Taake of Waterloo, IL., Chet Breitwieser (Rod Starns) Belleville, IL. and Arrow Rock, MO., Melissa (Donald) Rockwell II of Belleville, IL., Yvonne (Art) Ward of Nokomis, IL., Daughter-in-law, Joyce Breitwieser Drag (Dave) of Freeburg, IL; 10 Grandchildren, Anna (Kevin) Guebert, Andrew Taake, Adam (Laura) Taake, Adrian Taake, Trevor (Jenna) Breitwieser, Travis Breitwieser, DJ Rockwell, Rebecca (Sam) DeZeeuw, Ayla Ward, Rean Ward; 6 Great-Grandchildren, Lucas Guebert, Amelia Guebert, Emma Guebert, Zoe Breitwieser, Wyatt Breitwieser, Jeremiah Taake; Dear Nephews. Rick, David, and Michael Haley; and their families Special friends "The Fish Ladies". Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the St. Matthew TV Ministry, , Spero United Methodist Childrens Home, Friends of Arrow Rock, or Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre. Visitation: Will be held from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm Friday, May 3, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home, in Belleville, Illinois and Saturday, May 4, 2019 at St. Matthew United Methodist Church from 9:00 am to 10:00 am. Service: Funeral will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, May 4, 2019 at St. Matthew United Methodist Church with Rev. Larry Patton officiating. Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, Illinois.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kurrus Funeral Home
Download Now