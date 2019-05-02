Althea Breitwieser Althea J. Breitwieser, nee Dillow, 86, of Belleville, Illinois, born Thursday, June 16, 1932, in Griggsville, IL, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 in Belleville, Illinois. Althea was a dedicated community volunteer and active member of St. Matthew United Methodist Church, New Life Club, Christian Salt and Light Company Class, Past President of Methodist Women and served on numerous Boards at Church. She was a life member and held many offices for Memorial Hospital Auxillary, Belleville Chapter of the NSDAR, Wednesday Club, Life Member of the Friends of Arrow Rock, Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre Producers Society and Past President of Wolf Branch School P.T.A. She was preceded in death by her Husband, Charles F. Breitwiese; 2-Sons, Todd D. Breitwieser, Eric J. Breitwieser; Parents, L.E. and Virginia, nee Conner, Dillow; Sister-in-Law, LaVerne Haley. Surviving are her 4- Children, Althea L. (Ronald) Taake of Waterloo, IL., Chet Breitwieser (Rod Starns) Belleville, IL. and Arrow Rock, MO., Melissa (Donald) Rockwell II of Belleville, IL., Yvonne (Art) Ward of Nokomis, IL., Daughter-in-law, Joyce Breitwieser Drag (Dave) of Freeburg, IL; 10 Grandchildren, Anna (Kevin) Guebert, Andrew Taake, Adam (Laura) Taake, Adrian Taake, Trevor (Jenna) Breitwieser, Travis Breitwieser, DJ Rockwell, Rebecca (Sam) DeZeeuw, Ayla Ward, Rean Ward; 6 Great-Grandchildren, Lucas Guebert, Amelia Guebert, Emma Guebert, Zoe Breitwieser, Wyatt Breitwieser, Jeremiah Taake; Dear Nephews. Rick, David, and Michael Haley; and their families Special friends "The Fish Ladies". Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the St. Matthew TV Ministry, , Spero United Methodist Childrens Home, Friends of Arrow Rock, or Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre. Visitation: Will be held from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm Friday, May 3, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home, in Belleville, Illinois and Saturday, May 4, 2019 at St. Matthew United Methodist Church from 9:00 am to 10:00 am. Service: Funeral will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, May 4, 2019 at St. Matthew United Methodist Church with Rev. Larry Patton officiating. Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, Illinois.



