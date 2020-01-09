|
|
Alvera Ruffner Alvera "Sally" Ruffner, nee Reiniger, 95, of Fairview Heights, IL, born Thursday, September 25, 1924 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Dammert Geriatric Center in Belleville, IL. Sally was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church Fairview Heights, IL, and a member with EY Chapter PEO and St. Clair Woman's Club. She was a avid Bridge player and associated with numerous bridge clubs throughout her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wesley A. Ruffner; parents, Cornelius and Mary Madeline, nee Ernst, Reiniger; brother, Eugene Reiniger; sisters, Dolores Holliday and Beatrice Samoska. Surviving are her children, John (Linda) Ruffner of Pensacola, FL and James H. (Kimberly K. Green) Ruffner of Eureka, MO Julie (Rodney) Wilson of Whiteville, TN; grandchildren, Jeanne Hernandez, Andrew Wilson, Callie (Reed) Wolfe, Alex Wilson; great-grandchildren, Tyler Nesbitt, Caitlin Nesbitt, Ellington Wolfe; step grandchildren and step great-grandchildren; dear nieces and nephews. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Research or Donor's Choice. Visitation: Visitation from 3:00 - 7:00 pm, Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL and from 10:00 - 11:15 am Friday, January 10, 2020 at Esquiline Chapel of Our Lady of the Snows in Belleville, IL. Services: Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:15 am, Friday, January 10, 2020 at Esquiline Chapel of Our Lady of the Snows, with Father Joseph Ferraioli O.M. I. officiating. Entombment will follow at Valhalla Gardens of Memory Mausoleum, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 9, 2020