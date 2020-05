Or Copy this URL to Share

AUSSIEKER- Alvin Henry Aussieker, 98 of Hoyleton, passed away at 7:03 a.m. on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. A private service will be held at Styninger Funeral & Cremation Chapel in Hoyleton with military rites accorded by the Nashville American Legion Post #110. Styninger Funeral & Cremation Chapel in Hoyleton is in charge of arrangements.



