Alvin F. Bietsch Alvin F. Bietsch, 91, of Belleville, IL, born July 7, 1927, in Ruma, IL, died Monday, April 15, 2019, at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, O'Fallon, IL. Mr. Bietsch retired as a member of the Sheet Metal Workers Union and served as President of the Union Local #268 Retirees Club. After retirement, Al thoroughly enjoyed working at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home for 20 years. He was an avid euchre player, loved gardening, and was an excellent handyman who could fix anything. Al was a member of St. Teresa Catholic Church in Belleville, IL, was an usher at the church, and was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 1028. He was a U. S. Air Force veteran. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Mary, nee Scherle, Bietsch; and one brother, Russell Bietsch. Surviving are his wife of 66 years, Pauline L., nee Schmidt, Bietsch; two daughters, Janet (Norman) Joellenbeck of Red Bud, IL, and Donna Bietsch of Belleville, IL; two sons, Michael (Debbie) Bietsch of Columbia, MO, and Ronald (Julie) Bietsch of Scottsdale, AZ; five grandchildren, Matthew (Kati) Bietsch, Kristin (Breanna) Bietsch, Andrew (Julia) Bietsch, Lori Bietsch, and Tyler Bietsch; three great-grandchildren, Abrielle Bietsch, Henry Bietsch, and Luke Bietsch; a sister-in-law, Darleen Bietsch; many nieces and nephews; and cousins. Memorials may be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society, or in the form of masses. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Msgr. David Darin officiating. Burial with military honors will be at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 18, 2019