Alvin David Sonnenberg Obituary
Alvin David Sonnenberg Alvin David Sonnenberg, 88, of Swansea, IL, born November 26, 1930, in Belleville, IL, died Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. Mr. Sonnenberg worked for Midwest Rubber Company for 25 years before his retirement. He was a member of St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, and belonged to the Belleville YMCA. Al loved to watch movies and was a health enthusiast. He liked to stay in shape and eat healthy. He was an all-state wrestler at Belleville Township High School. Al was a U.S. Army veteran. He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Wilma K., nee Smistik, Sonnenberg, whom he married on September 17, 1955, and who died on April 19, 2004; his daughter, Laurie Launhardt; his parents, John and Stella, nee Rowlan, Sonnenberg; and his brother, John R. (Doris) Sonnenberg. Surviving are one son, David (Pam) Sonnenberg of Millstadt, IL; two grandchildren, Dr. Dana (Jack) Frazine, and Nicole Sonnenberg; two great-grandchildren, Karoline and Henry Frazine; a niece, Judy Clark; and a nephew, Donald Clark. Memorials may be made to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Deacon Gerald Bach officiating. Private graveside services will be held at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 1, 2019
