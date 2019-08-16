|
MEIKAMP- Alvin "Mike" Charles Meikamp, age 84, of Edwardsville, died on August 14, 2019. In accordance with his wishes, he will be cremated and a memorial visitation will be held at 10a , followed by a memorial service at 11a with a celebration of his life and luncheon at 12p. following the service on Saturday, August 24, 2019. The visitation service and luncheon will be conducted at the New Bethel United Methodist Church, 131 N. Main St., Glen Carbon, IL
