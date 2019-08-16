Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alvin Meikamp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alvin Meikamp

Send Flowers
Alvin Meikamp Obituary
MEIKAMP- Alvin "Mike" Charles Meikamp, age 84, of Edwardsville, died on August 14, 2019. In accordance with his wishes, he will be cremated and a memorial visitation will be held at 10a , followed by a memorial service at 11a with a celebration of his life and luncheon at 12p. following the service on Saturday, August 24, 2019. The visitation service and luncheon will be conducted at the New Bethel United Methodist Church, 131 N. Main St., Glen Carbon, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.