Alvin W. Muskopf Alvin "Al" W. Muskopf, 88 years, of Baldwin, IL, formerly of Millstadt, IL, passed away on February 18, 2020 at his home, with his family by his side. He was born on June 27, 1931, in Belleville, IL, the son of Alvin P. and Rose P. (nee Becker) Muskopf. He married Marlene L. (nee Naumann) Muskopf on August 20, 1955. They shared 44 years of marriage. Al was a Korean War Veteran. He was a self employed carpenter/builder. He was a member of the Muskopf Grove Association. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and attending his grandchildren's sporting events. He was always seen with his canine sidekick, Cody. He recently had the privilege of participating in the Greater St. Louis Honor Flight with son Jim, on October 1, 2019. Surviving are his three sons, Steven (Lynn) Muskopf, Kevin Muskopf, James (Esther) Muskopf; his five daughters, Laura (Tom) Dawson, Julie (Gary) Dengler, Deborah (Michael) Streif, Dana Muskopf, Amy (Tom Marti) Muskopf; his fourteen grandchildren, Kyle (Kari) Muskopf, Eric (Andi) Muskopf, Bryan Dawson, Ashley (Justin) Raney, Robin (Chris) Sanders, Brian (Cassie) Muskopf, Sonja (Brian) Chartowich, Ryan Cortes, Hannah Dengler, Matthew (Melissa) Streif, Mara Streif, Aidan Marti, Ella Marti, and Emily Marti; his eleven great-grandchildren, Amelia, Grady, Landon, Jamisan, Emerson, Auden, Eric, Alayna, Amilya, Reid, and Luke; his sister, Shirley Klawonn; his three brother-in-laws, Jim Gain, Gene (Carolyn) Naumann, and Donald Naumann, along with other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marlene Muskopf; his grandson, Daniel Alvin Muskopf; his great-grandson, Mark; his two sisters, June (Kenneth) Wild, and Marion Gain; his two brother-in-laws, Durrell (Shirley) Naumann, and Robert (Clara) Naumann; and his sister-in-law, Shirley Lloyd. The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Family Hospice for the care and compassion shown to their father. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Greater St. Louis Honor Flight or Family Hospice. For more information, please access our website, http://www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home - Millstadt. Visitation: will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 4:00 - 8:00 pm at Leesman Funeral Home in Millstadt, IL and one hour prior to services on Saturday. Funeral: Services will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10:00 am with Jim Jarvis, officiating. Interment will follow in the St. Paul's Cemetery in Columbia, IL. Leesman Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 21, 2020