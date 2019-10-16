|
Alvis A. Hoffmann Alvis A. Hoffmann, 83, of Waterloo, IL, died October 15, 2019, in St. Louis, MO. He was born December 1, 1935, in Fults, IL. He is survived by his wife Patricia "Patsy" (nee Lueking ) Hoffmann; sister Janice (Carl) Nagel; sister-in-law Twyla Hoffmann; nieces, nephews, and cousins. Alvis is preceded in death by his parents Leland & Marie Pauline (nee Rippelmeyer) Hoffmann; & sister Marilyn (Glenn) Luhr and brother Cletus L. Hoffmann; mother-in-law and father-in-law William and Alice Lueking. He was a member of St. John UCC - Valmeyer, previously worked at Luhr Bros., and Hoeffken Construction, retired from ABF Trucking. As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: St. John UCC - Carolonic Bells and Sound System Visitation: A Memeorial visitation will be held from 9-11am Saturday, October 19, 2019 at St. John United Church of Christ,Valmeyer, IL. Service: Memorial service will begin at 11am Saturday, October 19, 2019 at St. John United Church of Christ in Valmeyer, IL with Pastor Elizabeth Terrill officiating. Arrengements entrusted to Quernheim Funeral Home.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 16, 2019