Home

POWERED BY

Services
Quernheim Funeral Home
800 South Market Street
Waterloo, IL 62298
(618) 939-6121
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John United Church of Christ
Valmeyer, IL
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John United Church of Christ
Valmeyer, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alvis Hoffmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alvis Hoffmann


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alvis Hoffmann Obituary
Alvis A. Hoffmann Alvis A. Hoffmann, 83, of Waterloo, IL, died October 15, 2019, in St. Louis, MO. He was born December 1, 1935, in Fults, IL. He is survived by his wife Patricia "Patsy" (nee Lueking ) Hoffmann; sister Janice (Carl) Nagel; sister-in-law Twyla Hoffmann; nieces, nephews, and cousins. Alvis is preceded in death by his parents Leland & Marie Pauline (nee Rippelmeyer) Hoffmann; & sister Marilyn (Glenn) Luhr and brother Cletus L. Hoffmann; mother-in-law and father-in-law William and Alice Lueking. He was a member of St. John UCC - Valmeyer, previously worked at Luhr Bros., and Hoeffken Construction, retired from ABF Trucking. As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: St. John UCC - Carolonic Bells and Sound System Visitation: A Memeorial visitation will be held from 9-11am Saturday, October 19, 2019 at St. John United Church of Christ,Valmeyer, IL. Service: Memorial service will begin at 11am Saturday, October 19, 2019 at St. John United Church of Christ in Valmeyer, IL with Pastor Elizabeth Terrill officiating. Arrengements entrusted to Quernheim Funeral Home.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alvis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Quernheim Funeral Home
Download Now