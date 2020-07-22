1/1
Amelia Nersesian
1934 - 2020
Amelia Nersesian Amelia Joan "Amie" Nersesian (nee Marifian) 1934-2020, lifelong resident of Belleville and loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away peacefully at home Friday, July 18, with her devoted husband Henry of 62 years by her side. Amie's kindness, humor, generosity and will be forever remembered and cherished. She was born in East St. Louis, IL., the daughter of George and Shamrig Marifian, who immigrated to the U.S. following the Armenian Genocide. Amie graduated from Signal Hill School and Belleville Township High School. Amie and Henry married in 1958. They were among the first members of the newly formed Holy Shoghagat Armenian Church in E. St. Louis and the first Armenian couple to marry there. Amie and Henry owned and operated Bridgedale Cleaners for 60 years and settled in Belleville, where they treasured raising their children Neil and Julie. Amie and Henry enjoyed many actvities, including traveling, tennis, the Cardinals, and Saturday date night. Amie steadfastly supported her Armenian church as an active parishioner, organizer and volunteer, with her special way of organization. She was honored as "Volunteer of the Year" in the Belleville News Democrat Readers' poll, and active in the Loyal Order of the Moose 1 and Kings Point and Oak Hill Racquet Clubs, earning the nickname "TC" for "Tennis Champ." She was an avid dog lover and fondly remembered her cherished furry friends. In addition to her parents, Amie was predeceased by her father-in-law Seragan Nersesian, sister and brother-in-law, Alice and Len Mooradian; sister-in-law Barbara Marifian; niece, Georgea Matoesian, nephews, Norm Melton and Richard Brewer and cousin, Samuel Nersesian. She is survived by a large and caring family, including her son and daughter-in-law Neil Nersesian and Lori Diamond; daughter and son-in-law Julie Nersesian Wiegers and Joshua Wiegers; grandsons Davis Nersesian and James Wiegers; granddaughters Laurel (Roman) Garcia and Madeline Wiegers; and great-grandchildren Winnie and Leo. She is also survived by brother John Marifian; sister Julie Matoesian (Andy); brother George Marifian (Nina); nieces and nephews Lisa (Joseph) Torani, Christine Brewer, Theresa (Ray) Sonnenberg, Kathy Marifian Zaring, Kim Melton, John Jr. (Teresa) Marifian, Jeff (Kathie) Marifian, goddaughter Jane (Albert) Matoesian Van Amburg, Mark (Alexandra) Marifian, Elise Marifian, and Gregory Marifian; cousins Rose, Doreen, and Paul (Michelle) Nersesian; and many great-nephews and nieces, cousins, and dear friends. Memorials may be made to Holy Virgin Mary and Shoghagat Armenian Church, 400 Huntwood Rd., Belleville, IL 62226. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Visitation: Visitation from 4:00 - 7:00 pm Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL followed by a Wake Service officiated by the Rev. Fr. Voskan Hovhannisyan. Service: Private funeral service will be held for family members on Friday, July 24, 2020 with Entombment at Lake View Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Fairview Heights, IL.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jul. 22, 2020.
July 22, 2020
To all the family. I am so very, very sorry for your loss! Henry, Rose, Doreen and Paul, please know that all of you are in my thoughts and prayers at this most difficult time. May Amie rest in eternal peace.
Debra Clifton
Friend
July 22, 2020
Henry, so sorry to hear of your loss. Our deepest sympathy to you and your family. We remember having many fun times together. May memories of the past be a comfort to you in the days ahead. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Galen and Ruby Eschman
Ruby Eschman
Friend
