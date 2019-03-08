Amy Elizabeth Garcia Amy Garcia, 48, passed away on March 3, 2019, surrounded by her family and friends at her home in Northville, Michigan. Amy was born in Belleville, Illinois on January 16, 1971, where she lived through her graduation from Althoff Catholic High School. From there, she attended the University of Illinois ("I-L-L!!"), graduating in 1993. Following college, Amy worked for 21 years in the automotive and consulting industries for Ford Motor Company, Ernst & Young and FordDirect before becoming a full-time mom to her girls. Amy had many titles in her life: daughter, sister, thoughtful and loyal friend, beloved business colleague and mentor to many, and wife/best friend to her husband of 16 years, Kelly. But she would say that her most important and cherished title was that of mom to her two daughters, Natalie and Cassie, whom she adored. Amy's kind and generous heart was only surpassed by her quick wit and dry sense of humor. Her ability to crack a joke in any situation, no matter how serious or difficult, endeared her to all who knew her and served her well these last months, as she provided a profile in grace, strength and courage. Though her time with us, if counted in days, was far too short, the impact she had on all who loved her is incalculable. She will be deeply and forever missed, but her smile, spirit and sense of humor will never be forgotten. She is survived by her husband, Kelly, and daughters, Natalie and Cassie, of Northville, MI; her parents, Tom and Judy Vernier of Millstadt, IL; her sister Beth Vernier Bailey (Chandler) and nephews, Gus and Ladd Bailey, of Birmingham, AL, along with her closest friends, Mike and Melissa Knutsen, their sons, Noah, Chase and Kristian and countless other friends and relatives. Services: Will be held Friday, March 8 at Fox Hill Golf and Banquet Center, Plymouth, MI 48170. Followed by a memorial service at 10:30. Reciption will be held after the service. Visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The in Amy's name.

