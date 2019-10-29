|
Amy Hunsche Amy Jo Horner Hunsche, 54, of Collinsville, IL, born Thursday, November 19, 1964 in Belleville, IL and passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Anderson Hospital, Maryville, IL. Amy was a faithful member of Lifepoint Church in Collinsville, IL. She loved crafting and was very proud of the needle point picture of a B-29 bomber she made for her father. She also enjoyed scrapbooking, listening to music and going to the lake with friends. Amy loved her family and her beloved dogs, Bubba, Miles, Millie and Gracie. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Kurtis Sleeter; parents, Henry J. and Patricia (nee Allegre) Horner; step-brother, Mark Briggs; and nephew, Matthew Evans; father-in-law, William Hunsche. Surviving are her husband, Bill Hunsche of Collinsville, IL; step-children, Scott Hunsche of Collinsville, IL, Andrew of Collinsville, IL, Meghan (Trevor) Stout of Waterloo, IL and Anna Hunsche of Pierron, IL; sisters, Mary Klotz of Troy, IL, Marcia L. (Keith) Oberkfell of Maryville, IL, LuAnne Cummins of Troy, IL, Megan (Jim) Cafourek of Salem, MO and Trace (John) Garner of Whitewater, CO; step-mother, Leah M. Horner of Collinsville, IL; mother-in-law, Belle Ann (nee Oberkfell) Hunsche of Troy, IL; sister-in-law, Linda Hunsche of Troy, IL; many nieces, nephews and a host of friends. Memorials may be made to Leader Dogs for the Blind, PO Box 47, St. Jacob, IL 62281, Lifepoint Church, 1701 St. Louis, Road, Collinsville, IL 62234. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.Richesonfh.com Visitation: Friends may call 10am to 1 pm on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Richeson Funeral Home, Troy, IL. Services: will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Richeson Funeral Home, Troy, IL with Rev. Eddie Bradley officiating. Arrangements handled by the RICHESON FUNERAL HOME, Troy, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 29, 2019