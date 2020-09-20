MORELL - Amy Ruth Morell, 33, passed away on September 16, 2020, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, MO. A visitation will be held on Wednesday September 23, 2020 at 11am until the time of service at 1:00 pm at Calvary Life Church in Granite City, IL with Pastor Mark Maynard officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills in Glen Carbon, Illinois. Memorials may be made to the family to help with Funeral Expenses. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home, Bethalto, IL.



