Ana Maria "Anita" Sierra Ana Maria "Anita" Sierra of Belleville, IL, died on Monday, September 14, 2020 at her home surrounded by her beloved family. Anita came to St. Louis with her husband, Gregorio, in July of 1954. A new bride, she accompanied her husband as he started his residency at St. Mary's Hospital in East St. Louis. Anita knew no one, had a limited grasp of English and was left alone for long stretches as her husband worked around the clock. Nonetheless, she persevered and as she supported her husband's medical career she also achieved her dreams of having a large family and building a home in her new country. Anita was smart, warmhearted and a wonderful storyteller. Like her husband, Gregorio, she lived her life with an open heart and a welcoming hand. She was a legendary cook and there was always room for one more at her table. She loved gardening, her dogs, reading, being with her friends and keeping a beautiful home. She believed in education and the power of prayer. Anita was her children and grandchildren's fiercest ally and greatest champion; never too tired to hear about their latest triumphs or console them when needed. She will be truly missed by her friends, many of whom were her family. She will be forever in the hearts of her beloved family who can't imagine life without her; her daughters Ana Maria Sierra, Madelyn Sierra, Vivian Sierra, Alicia (Michael Cullipher) Sierra and Gregory (Sara) Sierra and her grandchildren, Madelyn, August and Alex Boyne, Leo, Joaquin and Isabel Sierra Salazar and Sofia, Chloe, Claudia and Gregory Sierra. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at www.stjude.org/donate
. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com
Services: Due to Covid-19 a private funeral mass will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020.