Obituary Flowers Anagene Chor Anagene Chor, 89, former resident of Fairview Heights, IL, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019, in the loving care of family. She was born in East Saint Louis on February 3, 1930 to the late Fay and Catherine (Raspberry) Browning. Anagene retired from Memorial Hospital of Belleville, IL, as an Accounts Patient Representative. She was a member of the Black Knights Drum Bugle Booster Club, Grant School PTA, Oak Hill Tennis Club and an Emmanuel United Church of Christ board member. She enjoyed tennis and bowling but more than anything, loved spending time with her family. She leaves behind to cherish her precious memories, sons, Jack (Joan) Browning, David (Dr. Kelly) Chor and Jason (Cindy) Chor; daughters, Dr. Paula (Julie) Chor and Marianne (Michael) Penn; fifteen grandchildren; seven great grandchildren, brother, Paul (Betty) Browning; and dog, Lance. Anagene was preceded in death by her parents; former spouse, Jack Edgar Chor; brother, Robert E. Browning and sister, Kathleen nee Browning Wisner. Service: A funeral service to celebrate Anagene's life will be held at Lake View Funeral Home, 5000 North Illinois Street, Fairview Heights, IL, 62208 on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 6:30 pm with a visitation prior beginning at 5:00 pm.



