Anastasia Kobasiar Anastasia (Vesolowska) Kobasiar, 97, of Belleville, Illinois, passed away Sunday, March 8th, 2020. She was born January 1st, 1923 in Zzarno, Ukraine. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ivan Beskorovany, and grandson, Steven Ivan Beskorovany. Anastasia is survived by son, Estephan Beskorovany of Belleville, Illinois, and daughter, Maria Mirsadshanow of Hendersonville, Tennessee, grandchildren; Tonya Hackworth, Joseph Mirsadshanow, and seven great-grandchildren. Anastasia was a Seamstress most of her life and was of the Russian Orthodox faith. Visitation: Visitation will be Friday, March 13, 2020 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, Illinois. Service: Funeral will be Friday, March 13, 2020 at 12:00 pm at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, Illinois. Burial will follow in Lake View Memorial Gardens.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 11, 2020