Andrea James Andrea Nicole Patricia James (nee Jett) Asleep in Jesus on Thursday, May 9, 2019. Beloved wife of Christopher James; loving mother of Lillian and Seth Creasy and Kayden Skaggs; dear daughter of Sherie Mounce and the late Timothy Jett; dear sister of Autumn and Summer McIntyre and the late Ashley Schmidt; dear granddaughter of Bill and the late Sheryl Mounce, Janet Patterson, Jane and Phil Schmidt; dear niece of Michael Mounce and Michelle Henthorn; dear stepdaughter of Mike Schmidt, dear aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Memorial service Sunday, May 26, 3:00 p.m. at Cedar Hill Lutheran Church (8600 Silver Lane, 63016). A service of KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 19, 2019