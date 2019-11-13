|
Andrea Marler Andrea C. Marler, 43, of Belleville, IL, born July 3, 1976 passed away November 5, 2019 at St. Louis University Hospital with family and friends at her side. Andrea graduated from Belleville West High School and was a member of the National Honor roll her entire time at the school. She also attended Belleville Area College for two years. For more than 23 years, Andrea was employed by Town Hall Archery in Belleville. Andrea was a very bright and beautiful person who was loved by all those who knew her. She was preceded in death by her father, Dennis J. Meyer and her grandfather, Robert G. Riester. Surviving Andrea are her mother, M. Susan Riester; two brothers, Dennis Meyer and Christopher Meyer; her grandmother, Mary W. Riester; an aunt, Terry (Mike, Sr.) Barfield; her dear cousins, Amy Huller, Mike Barfield, Jr., Megan Huller, and Sara Huller; as well as her close friends, Melissa Blumer, Teresa McCoy, and Carrie Henry. We loved you Andrea very much and will always remember you as our bright and shining angel. Memorials are requested to the Belleville Area Humane Society, 1301 S 11th St, Belleville, IL 62226 and will be accepted at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed online at www.lakeviewfuneralhm.com Visitation: Friends may call from 3:00 to 5:00 pm on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at Lake View Funeral Home, 5000 N. Illinois, Fairview Heights, IL. Services: A memorial service will be held at 5:00 pm on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at Lake View Funeral Home with Rev. Larry Patton officiating.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 13, 2019