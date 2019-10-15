|
SECOR - Andrea L. Secor, age 49, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019, at her residence. A memorial visitation will be held from 4 - 8 p.m. on Thursday October 17th, 2019, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. on Friday October 18, 2019, at the Community Christian Church, 2345 Union School Road in Alton, IL. Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville are in charge of arrangements.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 15, 2019