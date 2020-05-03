Cletus Andres Cletus N. Andres, 92, of Edwardsville, IL, formerly of Belleville IL, born August 15, 1927 in Belleville IL, passed away April 30, 2020 surrounded by loving family at Stillwater Senior Living in Edwardsville IL. Their compassionate caregivers, nursing and administrative staff provided outstanding support and guidance through this unprecedented COVID restrictions put upon them. Mr. Andres was an Electrical Engineer and a graduate of St. Louis University. He retired from Basler Electric in Highland Il in 1992. His passion for music shined through his band he led for 54 years, 1944 to 1998 playing the ST Louis Metro area named "Clete Andres Orchestra". He also proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Army. Cletus was preceded in death by his wife, RoseMarie (nee) Krausz, Son David and granddaughter Erica Mitchell. His parents, Emil and Ella, (nee) Vogel, Andres; two brothers Harold and George and one sister Virginia Bechtel. He is survived by three daughters Suzanne wife of Ronald Roberts of Staunton IL, Judith Poe wife of David Poe of Destin Florida and Lori wife of Glenn Wolk of Arnold Missouri and one Son Nick and wife Crystal of Glen Carbon IL. Three grandsons Michael Mitchel wife Stacey, Benjamin Kunkel and Nathan Wolk. Two granddaughters Beth Herman wife Rachel and Hannah Andres and fiancé Ryan Dalton. Two step granddaughters Christiane Hoerner and Angela Poe Three great grandchildren Allison, Taylor and Michael Mitchell. Condolences may be expressed online at www.lakevviewfuneralhm.com Services: Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private service will be held at Lake View Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 3, 2020.