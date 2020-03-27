|
Andrew Besserman Andrew C. Besserman, 91, of Granite City, Illinois passed away peacefully with his wife by his side at 2:50 a.m. on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at his home. He was born September 20, 1928 in Madison, a son of the late Paul and Dorothy (Adams) Besserman Sr. He married Irene (Jenders) Besserman on February 18, 1950 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Madison and she survives. Andy retired from Union Electric after 20 years of dedicated service as a Senior Switch Board Operator. He was a faithful member of St. Mary and St. Mark Catholic Church, helping as Extraordinary Ministers of Holy Communion and served as an usher for many years. Andy was a past president of St. Mary's Booster Club, a past trustee of Nameoki Township and a member of Polish Hall St. Stanislaus Lodge 1004 and the Metro-East Polka Club. He enjoyed traveling, dancing and visiting the casino with his wife. One of his most enjoyable and memorable endeavors was forming one of the first girls' softball teams in the Tri-City area, the St. Mary's girl's softball team. He was the manager of the team and to this day he is still fondly referred to by the women who played on the team as "Coach" and he still holds a special place in their hearts for the wonderful memories created each summer on the ballfield. In addition to his beloved wife of 70 years, Andy is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Linda Sprenger of Edwardsville and Marilyn and Mark Naylor of St. Jacob; grandson, Todd (Trang) Huckla; granddaughter, Bethann Reichert; great granddaughter, Lydia Reichert; great grandsons, Andrew Huckla (Andy's namesake) and Nate Huckla; step grandson, Brian Naylor; step great granddaughters, Emily and Allison Naylor; step great grandsons, Austin Naylor, Corbin Shabany and Abelardo Lopez Jr.; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Andrew Besserman Jr.; four brothers, Joseph Besserman, Paul Besserman Jr., John Besserman and Michael Besserman; a sister, Leona Voloski and step granddaughter, Michelle (Naylor) Lopez. Andy deserves a beautiful tribute. However, in this unknown time, a private family visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Mary-St. Mark Catholic Church in Madison. Burial will be at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. In lieu of floral tributes, memorials may be made to St. Mary and St. Mark Catholic Church or to VITAS Hospice and may be accepted at the funeral home. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 27, 2020