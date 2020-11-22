Fr. Andrew Chalkey, OMI
January 31, 1930 - November 18, 2020
Belleville, Illinois - Father Andrew Chalkey, OMI, 90, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020, in Belleville, IL.
Fr. Andy was born on January 31, 1930, to the late Andy and Mary Chalkey in Streator, IL.
His Oblate education was at Our Lady of the Ozarks Juniorate in Carthage, MO, Immaculate Heart of Mary Novitiate, Godfrey, IL, and our Lady of the Snows Scholasticate in Pass Christian, MS. He professed first vows as a Missionary Oblate of Mary Immaculate in 1952, and was ordained a priest in 1956.
His ministry included serving over in the missions in the Philippines and in Denmark. He also served as a member of the pastoral team at the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows and at the Missionary Association. Other assignments included being a member of the preaching team at Kings House in Henry, IL, and in Belleville IL. His latest assignment was chaplain to our residents at the Esquiline Community before retiring there, where he resided at the time of his death.
Fr. Andy Chalkey was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Mary Chalkey; three brothers, Alvin ("Babe"), Fred, and Jerome Chalkey; and a sister, Mary Frances Swagert.
Mourning his passing are his siblings, Alvida Demko, James Chalkey (Sharon), Carolyn Blakemore, Donna Adams, Janice Dodge, and Bernice Grant; two sisters-in-law, Kathryn and Donna Chalkey; many nieces and nephews; as well as some 3700 Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate serving in 60 countries.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate, 9480
North De Mazenod Drive, Belleville, IL 62223. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com
.
Visitation: Friends may visit from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at the Church of Our Lady of the Snows, Belleville, IL. Standard CDC guidelines, including masks and a limited number of visitors at any one time will be observed.
Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at the Church of Our Lady of the Snows, Belleville, IL. The service will be live streamed. Standard CDC guidelines, including masks and a limited number of visitors at any one time will be observed.
Burial will be at the St. Henry Oblate Cemetery, Belleville, IL.