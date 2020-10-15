Andrew Jackson

July 9, 1939 - October 12, 2020

Swansea, Illinois - Andrew Jackson of Swansea, Illinois passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020 after a battle with kidney disease. Andrew was born on July 9, 1939 in St. Louis, Missouri.

After graduating from Sumner High School in 1957, he attended Southern Missouri State University with a basketball scholarship, and he was an untiring and proud advocate of the game.

He received certificates and degrees from Harris Stowe Teachers College, St. Louis, MO and Old Parks College in Cahokia, IL.

Andrew served his country in the military branch of the U.S. Army with an honorable discharge.

He had a varied background of employment:

•Taught in St. Louis City School System

•Employed by Bransford & Bransford Law Firm in Kirkwood, MO and Joseph Rubin Law Firm in Clayton, MO.

•St. Louis County Family Court, Clayton, MO from where he retired in 2003 after rendering 32 years of service.

Andrew dedicated his life to Christ at an early age. He was an active member of New Life in Christ Interdenominational Church of O'Fallon, IL where he served as Deacon Emeritus. Andrew loved attending the monthly mens' breakfast, and he held his pastor and church family in high esteem.

He was a member of: Boy Scouts of America and served as Commissioner; the American Legion; NAACP; Associate member of Illinois Retired Teachers Association; Diabetes Association.

He was preceded in death by: his parents, Robert Jackson and Henrene Sledge Jones; brothers Johnnie Mitchell and Wardell Jones Jackson. He is survived by: his dedicated and caring wife, Linda Brown Jackson; son Marlon Jackson, St. Louis; daughters, Petra Jackson, Mesa, CA and Lynn Jackson, Atlanta, GA; a stepson, Juan T. (Claudette) Brown, DeSoto, TX; sister Allie Williams, Uncle Clemmie Brown, Aunt Rosie Brown both of St. Louis, grandchildren: Marlon Jackson Jr., Christopher Hewlett, St. Louis, MO, Clayton Jackson, Mesa, CA, Erika Brown, Juan T. Brown Jr., and Amber Brown all from DeSoto, Texas; god-daughter Allysa Hampton of Shiloh, IL; two brothers-in-law: Wynard (Debra) Crawford Sr, Katy, TX; Russell Crawford, Indianapolis, IN; sister-in-law Debra Hibbler, Belleville, IL; special friends Charles Morrison and Dave Sexton and by other nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.

Visitation will be Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Lake View Funeral Home, 5000 Illinois St., Fairview Heights, IL 62208. Private funeral service will follow with Bishop Geoffrey V. Dudley officiating. Interment-Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.





