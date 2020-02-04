|
Andrew Knopik Andrew M. Knopik, age 94, of Fairmont City, IL, born on December 3, 1925 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away on February 1, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Andy was a man of great faith, virtue, wisdom, and humility, a Christian example to his family and all who knew him. He was a member of Holy Rosary Parish, the former St. Adalbert Parish, WW2 Navy Veteran, the Polish-American War Veterans, American Legion Post 961 of Fairmont City, Holy Name Society of Holy Rosary, Serra Club of St. Clair County, the Polish-American Alliance Lodge 1174, Knights of Columbus Council 1712, Senior Circle of Granite City, and 55 and Over Club of Fairmont City, IL. Andy and his wife Helen were avid walkers as members of the American Volksport Association, completing sanctioned walks in all 50 states and capitols, each of the 102 counties in Illinois, and seven countries in Europe. Andy also served as a Boy Scout leader for many years. Andy retired from the Shell Oil Wood River refinery after 42 years. Andy was preceded in death by his daughter, Mary Jo Troske; his parents, Walter and Frances (Dziedzic) Knopik as well as brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Ora Mae Knopik, Beverly Knopik, Robert Winterbottom and Leo Banach. Andy was the beloved husband of 65 years to Helen, nee Banach, Knopik, who was the love of his life and who survives him. He was also a loving father to Gene Knopik, Rev. Andrew J. Knopik, Maryann Freyman, and Edward Knopik. Andy is also survived by his dear grandchildren, Andrea Troske, Emily Troske, Elizabeth Freyman, Luke Freyman, and Drew Freyman; and his siblings, Raymond (Jeannie) Knopik, Walter (Marcia) Knopik, and Geraldine (Gene) O'Hearn. He was a father in-law of Bob Troske and Karen Troske, dear brother-in-law of Virginia Winterbottom, Rose (Joe) Krystopa, and Doris Banach, and uncle to many dear nieces, nephews, and godchildren. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Ann Catholic Church, Nashville, IL, Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Fairmont City, IL, or in the form of Masses. Visitatiion: Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL with a Serra Club of St. Clair County prayer service at 4:00 p.m. The Polish-American War Veterans will stand Honor Guard from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A second visitation will also be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Fairmont City, IL. Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Fairmont City, IL with Rev. Andrew J. Knopik and Rev. Harold Fisher, OMI officiating. Interment will be at St. Adalbert Cemetery, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 4, 2020