ANGELA HURLEY- Angela M. Hurley, nee West, 57, of Belleville, Illinois, formerly of Cahokia, died Monday, April 29, 2019, at her residence. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 5-7p.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019, at Braun Colonial Funeral Home, Cahokia, Illinois. A Memorial Service will follow at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Roger Reid officiating. In following Angela's wishes a private cremation was held.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 2, 2019
