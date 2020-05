MARLER - Angela Louise Marler, nee White, 67, of Marissa, IL; born on March 8, 1953 in West Memphis, AR; passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at her home. Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.heilschuessler.com . No services will be held. Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in Marissa, IL is in charge of arrangements.