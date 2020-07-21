Angela Milota Angela Marie Milota, 37, of Collinsville passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 at her home. She was born January 1, 1983 in Belleville, IL to Harold and Elaine (Evanoff) Milota. Angela worked at the South Main Diner in Caseyville. She is survived by her parents, Harold and Elaine Milota of Maryville; brother, Nicholas Milota of Mt. Olive; maternal grandmother, Sophie Evanoff of Collinsville; aunt, Teresa Bodine of Maryville and cousin, Rachel (Al) Giuka of Troy. She was preceded in death by maternal grandfather, Joseph Evanoff and paternal grandmother, Angela Brooks. Service: Due to the Covid 19 restrictions of gatherings of 50 or less a private visitation will be held Friday, July 24, 2020 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City. Online guest book available at www.wojstrom.com
