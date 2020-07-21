1/1
Angela Milota
1983 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Angela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Angela Milota Angela Marie Milota, 37, of Collinsville passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 at her home. She was born January 1, 1983 in Belleville, IL to Harold and Elaine (Evanoff) Milota. Angela worked at the South Main Diner in Caseyville. She is survived by her parents, Harold and Elaine Milota of Maryville; brother, Nicholas Milota of Mt. Olive; maternal grandmother, Sophie Evanoff of Collinsville; aunt, Teresa Bodine of Maryville and cousin, Rachel (Al) Giuka of Troy. She was preceded in death by maternal grandfather, Joseph Evanoff and paternal grandmother, Angela Brooks. Service: Due to the Covid 19 restrictions of gatherings of 50 or less a private visitation will be held Friday, July 24, 2020 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City. Online guest book available at www.wojstrom.com. Wojstrom Funeral Home

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory
3939 Lake Drive
Granite City, IL 62040
(618) 931- 3939
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved