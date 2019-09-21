|
Angela Munie Angela Merici Munie, 54, of Belleville, IL, born November 3, 1964, in Belleville, IL, died Thursday, September 19, 2019, at her residence. A long-time resident of the Murray Center in Centralia, IL, Angie recently moved home with her sister Gayle for her end of life journey. Angie touched many lives through her years at Murray Center and Kaskaskia Workshop. Those relationships continued during her time at home with Gayle. She was a graduate of PTOEC and BTHS East. Angie retired from Kaskaskia Workshop, Centralia, IL. She previously worked at Four Fountains Nursing Home, Belleville, IL, and volunteered at Mar-Kay Nursing Home in Mascoutah, IL. Angie will continue to touch lives with her donation to the Harvard Brain Institute. She was preceded in death by her father, Melvin G. Munie. Surviving are her mother, Kathryn C. Munie, nee Cooney; three sisters, Gayle Munie, Madonna Munie, and Monica (Jan) Sobczak; three brothers, Thomas (Lana) Munie, Kevin (Lynn) Munie, and Neill (Janet) Munie; many nieces and nephews; cousins; extended family; and her Murray family. Special thanks to her many caregivers, especially Jeanne, Vicki, and Shelby, for their care and love. Also, a thank you is extended to the USPS, unbeknownst to them, for delivering Angie's daily dose of sunshine and happiness. Memorials may be made to Murray Parents Association, in care of Rita Winkler, 1535 West McCord, Centralia, IL, 62801. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Service: A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 21, 2019