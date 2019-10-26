Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Resources
More Obituaries for Angela Munie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angela Munie

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Angela Munie Obituary
Angela Munie Angela Merici Munie, 54, of Belleville, IL, born November 3, 1964, in Belleville, IL, died Thursday, September 19, 2019, at her residence. A long-time resident of the Murray Center in Centralia, IL, Angie recently moved home with her sister Gayle for her end of life journey. Angie touched many lives through her years at Murray Center and Kaskaskia Workshop. Those relationships continued during her time at home with Gayle. Angie was a graduate of PTOEC and BTHS East. She retired from Kaskaskia Workshop, Centralia, IL. She previously worked at SAVE, Belleville, IL, and at Four Fountains Nursing Home, Belleville, IL, and volunteered at Mar-Kay Nursing Home in Mascoutah, IL. Angie will continue to touch lives with her donation to the Harvard Brain Institute. She was preceded in death by her father, Melvin G. Munie. Surviving are her mother, Kathryn C. Munie, nee Cooney; three sisters, Gayle Munie, Madonna Munie, and Monica (Jan) Sobczak; three brothers, Thomas (Lana) Munie, Kevin (Lynn) Munie, and Neill (Janet) Munie; many nieces and nephews; cousins; extended family; and her Murray family. Special thanks to her many caregivers, especially Jeanne, Vicki, and Shelby, for their care and love. Also, a thank you is extended to the USPS, unbeknownst to them, for delivering Angie's daily dose of sunshine and happiness. Memorials may be made to Murray Parents Association, in care of Rita Winkler, 1535 West McCord, Centralia, IL, 62801. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Church, with Msgr. William McGhee officiating. Celebration of Life: A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, November 10, 2019, at The Shiloh Eagle's Club, Shiloh, IL.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Angela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now