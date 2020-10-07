1/1
Angelo Furfaro
1923 - 2020
Angelo Furfaro
September 12, 1923 - September 12, 2020
Collinsville, Illinois - Angelo Furfaro 97 of Collinsville passed away on Oct 1, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on September 12, 1923 to Salvatore Furfaro and Sarafina (Ventrice) Furfaro. Preceded in death by his Mother and Father, loving wife Rosalie (Curcuru) Furfaro, 2 Sons, Dominic Furfaro and Angelo Furfaro, 4 Brothers Vincent, Samuel, Jerome, and Pasquale Furfaro, 2 Sisters, Catherine Porter and Mary Jane Dixon.
Angelo is survived by his loving children, Pat (Barb) Furfaro of Maryville IL, Sarah (Terry) Lanter Caseyville IL, Marti (Bob) Richter St Louis MO, Rosemary Furfaro
O'Fallon IL, Sam (Terri) Furfaro Glen Carbon, Nickie (Duane) York St Jacob IL, and Mary Catherine Furfaro St Louis Mo. Brother Frank Furfaro and daughter in law Mary Furfaro Troy IL. Also surviving are 17 Grandchildren, 20 Great Grandchildren and 1 on the way.
Visitation; Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 4:00pm - 8:00pm, Herr Funeral Home Collinsville IL.
Funeral Services will be held on October 8, 2020, 10:30 am Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Collinsville IL.
Burial will immediately follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery St Louis MO.
In lieu of Flowers memorials may be made to; Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital, Collinsville Humane Society, or Honor Flight.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
