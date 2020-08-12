1/1
Anita Isom
1940 - 2020
Anita Isom Anita Dawn Isom, 79, of Webster Groves, Missouri lost her impassioned struggle with life on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. She was born November 7, 1940 in Gardner, Illinois. She was the daughter of the late Louis and Vera (nee Seabert) Schultz. She is survived by her husband Ronald Isom Sr. of Webster Groves, Missouri and five children. Victoria (Sheri) Kanter from Naperville, Illinois; Lori (Jerry) Crenshaw from Colleyville, Texas; Ronald Jr. (Cindy) from Lexington, Kentucky; Roland from Belleville, Illinois; and Lowell (Susan) from Webster Groves, Missouri. Her three sisters. Pat Stanley from Rock Falls, Illinois; Jane (Jim) Smiley from Las Vegas, Nevada and Cindy (Richard) Etz from Dunedin, Florida. Her brother in law Lowell Jr. from Fairview Heights, Illinois. Her eight grandchildren. Lucy Crenshaw, Clara Crenshaw, Aubrey Crenshaw, and Ella Crenshaw from Colleyville, Texas; Nita Isom, Everett Isom, and Artan Isom from Webster Groves, Missouri and Aidan Isom from Lexington, Kentucky. She was preceded in death by her parents and by her brother Norbert from Holiday Shores, Illinois. As a young singer and musician, Anita was a member of the Schultz Trio with her brother and sister and travelled aboard the U.S.S. Opportune (ARS-41) to entertain overseas military troops in Greenland. She was also a performer in the oldest collegiate circus in the United States for the Gamma Phi Circus at Illinois State University. Anita was married to her beloved husband Ronald on August 18, 1962 and was looking forward to their 58th wedding anniversary. Anita showed a tenacity for life and music and a deep love for her husband, and her children and grandchildren. She will be greatly missed. Interment will be at Valhalla Gardens in Belleville, Illinois. Services: Services are not currently scheduled but charitable contributions can be made in Anita's honor at the Philharmonic Society of Belleville 116 North Jackson Belleville, Illinois. bellevillephilharmonic.org/donate.html .

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 12, 2020.
