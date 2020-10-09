Anita Lynn Fourcault
October 7, 2020
O'Fallon, Illinois - Anita Lynn Fourcault, nee, Quayle, age 66, of O'Fallon, IL, born on June 13, 1954 in San Diego, CA died on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at her residence in the presence of her family.
Anita worked as an accounting clerk for Sheraton Hotels, St. Louis, MO. She was formerly an active member of Bi-County YMCA, and Job's Daughters.
She was preceded in death by father, Richard Quayle.
Anita is survived by her husband, Daniel Gene Fourcault; her daughter, Amber Jean (Doug) Bernstein of Los Angeles, CA; her mother, Midge Quayle, nee Tourville; and her siblings, Rick (Deborah) Quayle of Highland, IL and Gene Quayle of Fairview Heights, IL. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice, First Baptist Church, O'Fallon, IL or to Planned Parenthood.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com
Visitation will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL.
Funeral services will be on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL with Rev. Skip Leininger officiating. Interment will follow on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 12:45 p.m. in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.