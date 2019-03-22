|
ANITA ROHLFING- Ani ta Rohlfing, 94, of Steeleville passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Visitation will be held on Sunday evening at the Wilson's Funeral Home in Steeleville where friends may call from 5-8pm, and then on Monday from 7:30-11am and from 12 noon to 1pm at the church. Funeral services will be held at 1 PM, Monday, March 25, 2019, at the St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Steeleville. Burial will follow at the Paradise Cemetery, Steeleville.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 22, 2019
