Anita L. Suhre Anita L. Suhre, age 87 of Highland, IL, formerly of Alhambra, died Saturday, July 06, 2019, at Highland Health Care Center in Highland, IL. She was born on Thursday, February 18, 1932, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Edmond and Bertha (nee Schauster) Knabel. On Sunday, September 25, 1949, she married Virgil A. Suhre. She was a member of Salem United Church of Christ, Alhambra, IL. Born in Highland, IL; grew up in Alhambra. She worked at the Brown Shoe Factory, Marine, IL at a young age; then for the Post Office for 8 years. She then was a beautician and ran a beauty shop from her home for 20 plus years. She taught Sunday School w/ her husband for 40 years. She worked at Wal-Mart for 8 years. She lived most of her life at Alhambra, IL. She and her husband lived at N. Carolina, for a short time when he was in the military service. She lived at Highland Home for 6 years. She loved playing Pinochle and Euchre. Survivors includes: Daughter - Sheree L. Frisse, Branson, MO; Daughter - Gay L. (Allan) Tipsword, Greenville, IL; Grandchild - Joshua N. Frisse; Grandchild - Jennifer N. Frisse, Branson, MO; Grandchild - Ashby A. (Heather) Tipsword, Highland, IL; Grandchild - Sarah L. (Bill) Nettles (twin), Glen Carbon, IL; Grandchild - Susie L. (Pat) Carter (twin), Pocahontas, IL; Grandchild - Sharon L. (Rob) Wilson, Highland, IL; Great Grandchild - Deborah Frisse; Great Grandchild - Kylee Kaneaster; Great Grandchild - Matthew Jones; Great Grandchild - Archer Carter Great Grandchild - Landyn Tipsword; Great Grandchild - Emma Blaine; Great Grandchild - Morgan Blaine; Great Grandchild - Grace Blaine; Sister In-law - Mae Knabel, Highland, IL. She was preceded in death by: Father - Edmond Knabel; Mother - Bertha Knabel, nee Schauster; Husband - Virgil Arthur Suhre; Son - Toby Arthur Suhre; Son-in-law - Kevin F. "Butch" Frisse; Granddaughter In-law - Jennifer Barnes-Tipsword; Brother - Alfred F. Knabel; Brother - Clarence Knabel; Brother - Alvin Knabel; Brother - Joseph Knabel; Sister - Alma Bloemker; Sister - Elva Hagermann; Sister - Leona Oberdalhoff; Sister - Doris DalPozzo. Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary in Alhambra, IL. Memorial contributions may be made to Family Visitation: will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Dauderman Mortuary in Alhambra, IL. Funeral: service will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Dauderman Mortuary in Alhambra, IL., with John Mindrup - Assistant Pastor, Salem United Church of Christ, Alhambra, IL, officiating. Interment will be at Salem Cemetery in Alhambra,



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 9, 2019