Ann Graff Ann Graff, nee Saltzman, 93, of Belleville, Illinois, born November 1, 1925 in Hayti, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in Swansea, Illinois. Ann was a faithful member of St. Matthew United Methodist Church in Belleville, Illinois. In her youth, she was a member of Job's Daughters International and was an avid member of the St. Clair County Garden Club in Belleville. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, who will truly be missed by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Russell "Gene" Graff and her parents, Charles and Roberta, nee Brasher, Saltzman. Surviving to cherish her memory are her daughters, Patricia "Pat" (Tom) Frick, of Belleville, Illinois and Carol (Eric) Amel, of Boston, Massachusetts; her grandchildren, Chris Eckley, of Wildwood, Missouri, Chad (Beth) Eckley, of Lake St. Louis, Missouri, Kate (Ryan Stephan) Amel and Lexi Amel, both of Boston, Massachusetts; her great grandchildren, Chase, Claire, and Campbell; and many other relatives and friends. Memorials are appreciated to St. Matthew United Methodist Church in Belleville, Illinois. Condolences may also be expressed online at www.valhallagardensandfuneralhome.com. Funeral: A private graveside service will be held with family at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, Illinois.



