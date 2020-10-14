Ann Kofron
November 7, 1942 - March 16, 2020
Prairie du Rocher, Illinois - ANN C. KOFRON, 77, of Prairie du Rocher, Illinois, passed away at 2:59 am, Monday, March 16, 2020 at Mercy Hospital South, St. Louis, Missouri.
She was born to the late Paul and Dorothy (nee Gaines) Baggett on November 7, 1942 in East St. Louis, Illinois.
Ann married Robert Kofron on August 18, 1961 in Cahokia, Illinois; he preceded her in death March 22, 2002.
She was a homemaker. Ann enjoyed playing cards with her friends,especially good friend - Marie Heizer. She enjoyed going to the local Queen of Hearts drawing and playing bingo in Prairie du Rocher, Illinois.
Ann is survived by: 4 Children: Ed (Gay) Pavey of Alabama, Robert (Cindi) Kofron, Jr. of Barnhart, MO, David (Brandy) Kofron of Cahokia, IL and Karla (Brian) Elms of Prairie du Rocher, IL., 1 Sister: Jane Michels of Lancaster, SC, 1 Brother: Sam (Shannon) Baggett of Princeton, IN, 1 Brother-in-law:Jack (Bev) Lamkinsof Searcy, AR, 8 Grandchildren:Rick Pavey, Aimee Pavey, Laura Kofron, Katie Kofron, EmilyWeber, Brian (Theresa) Elms, Amanda (John) Ford and Bre Elms (Jack Richards), 6 Great Grandchildren:Samantha, Colton, Krimson, Myles, Brian and Tripp. Several Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Friends
Preceded in death by:Parents, Husband, 1 Brother-in-law – Gary Michels and 1 Sister-in-law – Vicky Baggett
It was Ann's wishes to be cremated.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Friday, October 16,2020 from 11:00 am – 12:00 pm at Karla Elm's House – 7551 DuFrenne Lane Prairie du Rocher, IL 62277.
Pecahcek Funeral Homes, Inc. in Red Bud, Illinois is assisting the family with arrangements. www.wpfh.net