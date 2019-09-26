Home

KROOT- Ann L. Kroot, age 91 of Collinsville, IL, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Visitation will be 3pm to 7pm on Friday, September 27, 2019 and 9am to 10am on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, IL. Funeral mass will be at 10am on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 200 N. Lange, Maryville, IL with Father Joseph Havrilka celebrant. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Edwardsville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 26, 2019
