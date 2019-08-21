|
MARX- Ann Z. Marx, 93, of Caseyville, IL, died Monday, August 19, 2019. Visitation from 6-8 pm August 23, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. A rosary will be held at 7:15 pm. A funeral procession will leave from Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL at 9:45 am on Saturday, August 24, 2019 for a 10:00 am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Henry's Catholic Church in Belleville, with Father Clyde Grogan officiating. Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 21, 2019