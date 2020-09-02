1/1
Ann Simon
Ann Simon Ann M. Simon, age 98, of O'Fallon, Ill., born January 25, 1922, passed away August 29, 2020 at Memorial East Hospital, Shiloh, Ill. Ann enjoyed playing bingo at the KC Hall and had been an avid bowler at St. Clair Bowl for many years. She was a longtime member at O'Fallon First United Methodist Church and was a big fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. She was preceded in death by her parents David and Rose, nee Michau, Roberts; her husband Robert Simon; her son Carl D. Mitchell, and her siblings and their spouses Clyde "Bip" Roberts, Julia (Eugene) Schulte, Raymond (Ruby) Roberts, and David (Marie) Roberts. She is survived by her grandchildren and their families Bryan (Letty) Mitchell and their son Ethan; Renee (Roger) Baldridge and their son Ryan; and Kimberly (Steve) DeHoyos and daughters Kayla Hoff and Emily DeHoyos. Memorial donations are suggested to American Cancer Society. Post a condolence at www.wfh-ofallon.com. Visitation: The family will receive friends from 5:00 7:00 p.m., Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon. Funeral: 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 4, 2020 at the funeral home, (limited to 25 people) with Pastor Don Long officiating. Burial will follow at O'Fallon City Cemetery. Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Wolfersberger Funeral Home - O'Fallon
102 West Washington Street
O'Fallon, IL 62269
(618) 632-3681
