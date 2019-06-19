Ann Sutterfield Ann C. (Hilkea) Sutterfield, 98, of Champaign died at 9:00 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019 at home. Ann was born on October 31, 1920 in Rantoul, the daughter of Henry R. and Justine Saathoff. She married E.H. (Lucky) Sutterfield a career Air Force Officer on Dec. 14, 1940 in Rantoul, IL. Ann and Lucky happily spent the next 54 years before his passing on April 13, 1994. Survivors include one daughter; Belita Anderson of Schaumburg, IL, two grandchildren; Aric (Lynnette) Anderson of Coppell, TX, Paula Perales of Algonquin, IL, four great grandchildren; Courtney Anderson, Cristen Anderson, Brooke (Jonathon) Johnson, Rylee Anderson , two great-great-grandchildren; Abel Anderson-Liebas, Blakely Johnson, one brother; Martin Saathoff of Champaign and one sister; Emma Beck of Rantoul. She was preceded in death by one brother; Herbert Saathoff and one sister; Hilda Oliver. Ann was a member of Good Shepard Lutheran Church, Champaign. She was an avid bridge player with the sweetest smile. She was a strong woman with a kind, generous and loving heart. She will be missed by all, especially her bridge players and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider a Memorial Contribution to , 4400 Clayton Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63110 or to the , Donor Care Center, P.O. Box 758541, Topeka, KS 66675. Condolences may be offered at www.morganmemorialhome.com. Service: Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019 at the Valhalla Mausoleum, Belleville. Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy is in charge of arrangements.

