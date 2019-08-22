Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 235-2100
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
7:15 PM
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:45 AM
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Henry's Catholic Church
Belleville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Marx
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Z. Marx


08/01/1926 - 08/19/2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann Z. Marx Obituary
Ann Marx Ann Z. Marx, 93, of Caseyville, IL, born Sunday, August 1, 1926, in East St. Louis, IL, died Monday, August 19, 2019 at Rosewood Care Center in Edwardsville, IL. Ann worked as a business manager for Assumption & Althoff High Schools. She was a member of St. Stephen Catholic Church in Caseyville, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward J. and Anna Z. nee Dorman, Marx, Sr; sisters, Helen E. Fix, Marie E. Schneider, and Joan B. Lamprich; brothers, Edward J. Marx Jr. and John R. Marx. Surviving are her nieces, Patricia Marx, Margaret Marx, Karen Marx and Kathryn (Kenny) Ulrich; nephews, Michael (Arlene) Schneider, Edward Lamprich, Mark Lamprich and Scott Lamprich; dear great nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to the . Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Visitation: Visitation from 6:00 - 8:00 pm Friday, August 23, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. A rosary will be held at 7:15 pm. Funeral: A funeral procession will leave from Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL at 9:45 am on Saturday, August 24, 2019 for a 10:00 am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Henry's Catholic Church in Belleville, with Father Clyde Grogan officiating. Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kurrus Funeral Home
Download Now