Ann Marx Ann Z. Marx, 93, of Caseyville, IL, born Sunday, August 1, 1926, in East St. Louis, IL, died Monday, August 19, 2019 at Rosewood Care Center in Edwardsville, IL. Ann worked as a business manager for Assumption & Althoff High Schools. She was a member of St. Stephen Catholic Church in Caseyville, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward J. and Anna Z. nee Dorman, Marx, Sr; sisters, Helen E. Fix, Marie E. Schneider, and Joan B. Lamprich; brothers, Edward J. Marx Jr. and John R. Marx. Surviving are her nieces, Patricia Marx, Margaret Marx, Karen Marx and Kathryn (Kenny) Ulrich; nephews, Michael (Arlene) Schneider, Edward Lamprich, Mark Lamprich and Scott Lamprich; dear great nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to the . Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Visitation: Visitation from 6:00 - 8:00 pm Friday, August 23, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. A rosary will be held at 7:15 pm. Funeral: A funeral procession will leave from Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL at 9:45 am on Saturday, August 24, 2019 for a 10:00 am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Henry's Catholic Church in Belleville, with Father Clyde Grogan officiating. Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 22, 2019