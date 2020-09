KOLB- Anna Bernice Kolb, born into Eternal Life on August 12, 2020 at age 93. Celebration of her life was held at Fox Point Lutheran Church in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on August 27. Her burial service will be at Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto, Illinois on September 12th at 11am. Memorials may be directed to the Kolb Endowment Fund administered by the LCMS Foundation, Kirkwood, MO.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store