ANNA HAMMEL- Anna M. Hammel, 96, of New Athens passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at her home. A mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Agatha Catholic Church in New Athens, IL on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m with Father Mark Reyling officiating, assisted by Father Roger Karban. Burial will be held at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights, IL. Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in New Athens, IL is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 17, 2019
